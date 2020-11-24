The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. CSFB increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.76.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $3.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $737.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,723. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $758.00. The firm has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $702.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $644.03.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total transaction of $14,964,145.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,803,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,266 shares of company stock valued at $50,674,133. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.