The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) (LON:UTG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) (LON:UTG) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UTG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) from GBX 1,028 ($13.43) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,020 ($13.33).

Shares of UTG stock opened at GBX 1,039 ($13.57) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 924.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 908.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39. The Unite Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 577 ($7.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65).

In other The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) news, insider Richard Akers sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 861 ($11.25), for a total transaction of £14,843.64 ($19,393.31).

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

