Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Short Interest Down 15.0% in October

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the October 15th total of 8,000,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 13.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIF stock opened at $131.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $103.89 and a 1 year high of $134.42. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.15.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $747.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.94.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

