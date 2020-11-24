TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) Shares Gap Up to $0.23

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.28. TransAtlantic Petroleum shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 66,431 shares.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,838 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.21% of TransAtlantic Petroleum worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT)

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Turkey and Bulgaria. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 4 onshore exploration licenses and 20 onshore production leases covering an area of 436,388 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 10,259 thousand barrels of oil and 2,466 million cubic feet of natural gas located in Turkey, as well as a production concession covering an area of approximately 162,800 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

