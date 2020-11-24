Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Short Interest Update

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,590,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the October 15th total of 18,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $44,787.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,355 shares of company stock worth $228,825 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $189,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.