Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Short Interest Update

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,590,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the October 15th total of 18,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.
In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $44,787.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,355 shares of company stock worth $228,825 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.
Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.