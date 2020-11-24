Truist Raises Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $115.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on JACK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised Jack in the Box to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.21.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $90.65 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $94.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.13. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

In other news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $148,207.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,659.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 29, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,243 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in San Diego, California.

