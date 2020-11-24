Truist Raises Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target to $70.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $51.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WWD. BidaskClub raised shares of Woodward from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Woodward from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.13.

WWD stock opened at $112.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.18. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 142,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.18, for a total value of $12,449,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,532.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $780,037.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,450 shares of company stock worth $14,209,947. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

