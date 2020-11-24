Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Shares Gap Up to $2.34

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.34, but opened at $3.22. Tuniu shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 54,362 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $303.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. The business had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tuniu stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,343,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,763 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.58% of Tuniu worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

