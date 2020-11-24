Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.25 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Twin Disc in a report on Sunday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Twin Disc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 8,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Twin Disc by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Twin Disc by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 810,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 110,323 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twin Disc in the 2nd quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Twin Disc in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

