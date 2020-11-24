Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 199.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%.

Shares of TWST stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $118.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a current ratio of 10.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.44 and its 200-day moving average is $63.67. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $121.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 0.42.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $158,504.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total transaction of $380,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,567 shares of company stock worth $15,777,896 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWST has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

