Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 199.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $117.19 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $121.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.67. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

In other Twist Bioscience news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total transaction of $380,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $158,504.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,567 shares of company stock worth $15,777,896. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.