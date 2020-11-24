Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

Several other research firms have also commented on TWO. ValuEngine lowered Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.59.

TWO stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 40.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,611,000 after buying an additional 6,561,145 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 85.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,708,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,383 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 24.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,620,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,038 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 48.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1,647.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,427,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

