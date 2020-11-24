Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UBSFY. Benchmark cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

UBSFY stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -920.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

