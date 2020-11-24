UBS Group Increases Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $160.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVE. Guggenheim upped their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Five Below from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.90.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $156.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 88.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13. Five Below has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $159.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.20.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.19 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,050,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,383,000 after purchasing an additional 109,573 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,639,000 after purchasing an additional 797,658 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,438,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,728,000 after purchasing an additional 68,297 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,443,000 after purchasing an additional 306,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 820,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,703,000 after purchasing an additional 115,487 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.