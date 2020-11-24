UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KKPNY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke KPN currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of KKPNY stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

