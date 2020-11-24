UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
ERIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Danske raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Societe Generale raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.75.
NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.45.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.
