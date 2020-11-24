UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ERIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Danske raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Societe Generale raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.75.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,058,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,249,000 after buying an additional 1,772,026 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,731,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 795,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 684,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 549,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 430,981 shares during the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.