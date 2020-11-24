Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UCTT. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.67.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $30.12 on Friday. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.27.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $80,542.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,531.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

