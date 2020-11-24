Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,528 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,002 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 70,402 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,860,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.63.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.63. 23,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,498. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.28. The stock has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $210.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,035.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

