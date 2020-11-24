United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,355,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,859,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,376,000 after buying an additional 989,470 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,347.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,122,000 after buying an additional 934,233 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,904,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,103,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,491,000 after buying an additional 190,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.44.

URI stock traded up $8.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,933. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $227.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.92.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.