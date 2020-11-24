United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Short Interest Down 13.5% in October

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 6,230,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 860,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

URI stock opened at $226.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.92. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $227.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 667.9% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,536,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $168.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.44.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

