UP Fintech (TIGR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UP Fintech stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $942.79 million, a PE ratio of 355.18 and a beta of 1.95. UP Fintech has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $7.60.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of UP Fintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.