Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on URBN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Urban Outfitters from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.58.

URBN stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.68. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,403 shares of company stock worth $960,075 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 19.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,480,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,241,000 after buying an additional 734,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,202,000 after purchasing an additional 599,759 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $7,610,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 233.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 688,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 482,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $7,115,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

