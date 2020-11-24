Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB restated a buy rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Valero Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.36.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.37. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $98.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in Valero Energy by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 24,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 921,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,185,000 after acquiring an additional 30,168 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,856,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.