Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Short Interest Down 14.9% in October

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the October 15th total of 6,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLY. BidaskClub raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.75 to $9.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.27. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.83%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

