ValuEngine Downgrades Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:QRTEB opened at $11.40 on Friday. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.