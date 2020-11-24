ValuEngine Lowers Vistra (NYSE:VST) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

VST has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vistra from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vistra currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.57.

NYSE VST opened at $18.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Vistra has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $26.70.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other Vistra news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan purchased 41,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $748,991.44. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,957.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,683,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954,933 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,785,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,954,000 after acquiring an additional 166,100 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,052,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,187 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,366,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,508,000 after acquiring an additional 364,899 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,496,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

