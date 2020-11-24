Viomi Technology (VIOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $238.41 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Viomi Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
VIOT stock opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. Viomi Technology has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $424.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91.
Viomi Technology Company Profile
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices.
