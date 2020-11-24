Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $14.10 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 223,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 103,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $14,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.8% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,222,223. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

