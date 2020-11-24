Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $20 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $20,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.57. 11,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,933. The company has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 67.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $88.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.42.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $1,490,800.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,677.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $1,077,951.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,077,435.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,244 shares of company stock worth $36,078,923. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.16.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.