Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $20,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 56.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APD traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $280.77. 16,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,309. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.48 and a 200 day moving average of $273.85. The stock has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.87.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

