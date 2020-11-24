Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,964 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334,460 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,407,000 after buying an additional 36,251 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,535 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 896.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $216.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,400. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.47 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.71. The firm has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

