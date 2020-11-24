Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,469 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,138,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 4.5% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 40,117 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 13.7% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,381 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 806.2% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 37,081 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.14.

V stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.87. 148,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,936,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,072 shares of company stock worth $23,627,774 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

