Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512,400 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Waste Management worth $94,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,481,000 after purchasing an additional 302,213 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 210.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 20.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,179,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,827,000 after purchasing an additional 218,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $306,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 24,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $3,036,753.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,917 shares in the company, valued at $34,947,343.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,326 shares of company stock worth $8,323,999. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.30. The company had a trading volume of 15,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

