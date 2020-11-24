Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $180.00 at Loop Capital

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Workday from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Workday from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Workday from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Workday currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $238.59.

Shares of WDAY opened at $207.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $248.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.75 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.41.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $36,291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $18,551,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,183 shares of company stock worth $82,989,001 over the last three months. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

