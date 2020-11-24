Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Truist

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its price target boosted by Truist from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WK. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.89.

NYSE:WK opened at $73.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.73 and a beta of 1.28. Workiva has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.54 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $1,381,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,952 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $342,450.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $4,478,200. 14.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,178,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 23.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 74.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 136,834 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 8.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after acquiring an additional 22,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

