Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Workiva from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Workiva stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.34. Workiva has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -55.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The company had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Workiva’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $1,381,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $342,450.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $4,478,200. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,051,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Workiva by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,028,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,357,000 after purchasing an additional 432,555 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in Workiva by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 521,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,892,000 after purchasing an additional 291,350 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Workiva by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 691,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after purchasing an additional 288,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

