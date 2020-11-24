Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.7% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,777. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $107.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.89.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.96%.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,387 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $352,315.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,828.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,254 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.21.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

