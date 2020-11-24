Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $605.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will announce $605.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $619.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $596.00 million. Roku posted sales of $411.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Roku from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Roku from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roku from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.87.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total transaction of $222,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,462.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.38, for a total value of $1,877,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,609.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,166 shares of company stock worth $56,285,945 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,956,000 after purchasing an additional 788,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Roku by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,504,000 after buying an additional 806,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Roku by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,144,000 after buying an additional 538,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,151,000 after purchasing an additional 741,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,631,000 after purchasing an additional 631,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $276.58 on Friday. Roku has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $279.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.82 and its 200-day moving average is $163.19.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

