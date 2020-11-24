Zacks: Analysts Expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is ($0.49). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09.

A number of research firms recently commented on EIGR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 431.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.64. 11,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,657. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market cap of $310.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

