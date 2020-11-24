Zacks: Analysts Expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Methanex reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 146.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.70). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Methanex.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEOH. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Methanex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Methanex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Methanex in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 2,467.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Methanex stock traded up $2.14 on Tuesday, reaching $41.17. 13,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,903. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 2.05. Methanex has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Methanex (MEOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.