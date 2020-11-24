Zacks: Analysts Expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). TrueCar reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. TrueCar’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRUE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of TrueCar from $3.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueCar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.86.

NASDAQ:TRUE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.99. 15,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,085. The company has a market capitalization of $412.21 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.50. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.89.

In other news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,554 shares of company stock worth $98,277 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 456,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 41,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TrueCar by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,254,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 344,716 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

