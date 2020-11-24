Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Annexon Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain and eye. The company’s product candidate includes ANX005 and ANX007, which are in clinical stage. Annexon Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

ANNX has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Annexon presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of ANNX opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.22. Annexon has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $31.84.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Annexon will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Annexon during the third quarter worth about $334,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Annexon during the third quarter worth about $1,018,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Annexon during the third quarter worth about $203,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Annexon during the third quarter worth about $79,077,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Annexon during the third quarter worth about $75,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

