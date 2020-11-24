Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation provides banking services to consumers and businesses. It offers checking accounts, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, and wealth and treasury management services. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation, is based in Richmond, United States. “

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

AUB has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.75.

AUB opened at $30.53 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $38.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.63.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.63 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

In other news, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $388,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $143,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 421,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,082,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $369,180.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 139.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 115.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.