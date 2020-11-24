Zacks Investment Research Lowers comScore (OTCMKTS:SCOR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of comScore (OTCMKTS:SCOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

Get comScore alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of comScore in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of SCOR opened at $2.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. comScore has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.51.

comScore (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in comScore during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in comScore by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of comScore by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 158,932 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of comScore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $704,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of comScore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on comScore (SCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.