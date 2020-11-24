Zacks Investment Research Lowers General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Get General Finance alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised General Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised General Finance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.88.

Shares of GFN opened at $7.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.79 million, a PE ratio of 61.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. General Finance has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. General Finance had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 19.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Finance will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in General Finance by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in General Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in General Finance by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Finance by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 26,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in General Finance by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 19,291 shares in the last quarter. 23.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Finance (GFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.