Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $107.84

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.84 and last traded at $107.75, with a volume of 2063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 7,578.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 118.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

