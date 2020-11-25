-$0.05 EPS Expected for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is $0.03. Triumph Group posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 107.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Triumph Group.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

TGI opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $706.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.61.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGI. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 2,931.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Triumph Group by 2,588.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Triumph Group by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Group (TGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.