-$0.09 EPS Expected for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. Seelos Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Seelos Therapeutics.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEEL. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 96,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Seelos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEEL opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. Seelos Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

