$0.69 EPS Expected for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to post earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.96. PRA Group reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.25 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PRA Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, insider Martin Sjolund sold 9,074 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $362,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 2,500 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $107,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,570 shares of company stock worth $1,349,128 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 12,814.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,297,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,439 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,697,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,330,000 after buying an additional 925,095 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 715,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,581,000 after buying an additional 287,797 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PRA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,757,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in PRA Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,461,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,527,000 after purchasing an additional 90,177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.86. PRA Group has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $47.35.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Group (PRAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.