$0.73 EPS Expected for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.75. Spirit Realty Capital posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRC. UBS Group began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.45.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 1.04. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $54.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,453,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,428 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,344,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,571 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,269,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,100,000 after acquiring an additional 926,919 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 364.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,781,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,073 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,561,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,514 shares during the period.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

